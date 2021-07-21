ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Trading 0% Higher

ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) shares traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.59. 17,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 4,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05.

