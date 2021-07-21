ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ACLLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. 11,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970. ATCO has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.11.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

