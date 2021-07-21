Atheios (ATH) Achieves Market Cap of $26,987.93

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $26,987.93 and $16.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,975.96 or 0.06159489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.51 or 0.01338880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00365320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00132858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.00610688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00380606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00292535 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,810,423 coins and its circulating supply is 42,007,605 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.