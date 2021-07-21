ATN (ATN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 166% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One ATN coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a total market capitalization of $855,163.29 and approximately $13.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 150.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.73 or 0.00787787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

