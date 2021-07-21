ATN International (ATNI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATNI opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.23. ATN International has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

