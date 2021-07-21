ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.86. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$36.63, with a volume of 342,311 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATA shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective (up from C$37.00) on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.01.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

