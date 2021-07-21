Attila Trading 12% Lower This Week (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $16.06 million and $50,070.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Attila

ATT is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

