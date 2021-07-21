Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 599.50 ($7.83).

Several research firms recently commented on AUTO. Barclays raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

In other news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total value of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 657 ($8.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.18. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 662.60 ($8.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 607.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.