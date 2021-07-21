Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 15.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie dropped their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.66.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. 51,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,595. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.