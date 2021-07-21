Automata Network (ATA) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $65.38 million and $17.65 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00103579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00145152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,152.19 or 0.99961163 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.