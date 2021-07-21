AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.64. 2,077,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52. AutoNation has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $120.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $7,014,787.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,319,909.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.