Autonio (NIOX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $147,347.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. Autonio has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $147,347.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00103579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00145152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,152.19 or 0.99961163 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,886,210 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.