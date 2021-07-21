Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 131.90 ($1.72). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 936,552 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £322.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 13.74.

Avacta Group Company Profile (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

