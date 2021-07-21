Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Hits $42.91 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $10.29 or 0.00032630 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $42.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00235510 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

