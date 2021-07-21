AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.



AVB opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.82. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

