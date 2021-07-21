Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

AGR stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. 998,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

