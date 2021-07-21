Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Head to Head Review

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Avantor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Avantor $6.39 billion 3.35 $116.60 million $0.89 41.39

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Singular Genomics Systems and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Avantor 0 1 12 0 2.92

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.71%. Avantor has a consensus target price of $35.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.09%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Avantor.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Avantor 3.51% 41.17% 6.84%

Summary

Avantor beats Singular Genomics Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

