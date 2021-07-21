AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stake Boosted by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 2.43% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 127,766 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,980,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 5,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.