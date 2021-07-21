Avery Dennison (AVY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.01. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $111.80 and a one year high of $226.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total transaction of $1,391,349.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,670. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

