AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Investec raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

