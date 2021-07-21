Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $28,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,397,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair set a $56.77 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shares of AXSM opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.