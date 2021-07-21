Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Azuki has a market cap of $1.18 million and $91,775.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Azuki has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00101938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00142062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.25 or 1.00182781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

