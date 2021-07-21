Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.70 Million

Analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post $314.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.52 million and the highest is $332.97 million. Azul posted sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Azul by 7,749.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 759,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
AZUL stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.56. Azul has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $29.45.
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
