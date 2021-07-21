B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIVU) Trading 0.4% Higher

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 20,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 77,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

