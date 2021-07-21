B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for SRAX in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Dawson James started coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

SRAX opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

