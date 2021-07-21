B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.90

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 267276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTO. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468.

B2Gold Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

