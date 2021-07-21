Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Badger Meter stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.12. 1,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.