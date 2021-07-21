Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. 149,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.