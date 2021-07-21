Balancer Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $17.44 or 0.00054619 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $121.07 million and $25.97 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.74 or 0.00819899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.