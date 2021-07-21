Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $605.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.