Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

