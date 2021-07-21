Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,426 ($18.63). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,426 ($18.63), with a volume of 48,596 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,232 ($29.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,314.58.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

