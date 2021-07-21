Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $16,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE:BMO opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

