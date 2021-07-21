Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 18,706 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 469,938 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMTI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -14.15.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Molecular Transport Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.