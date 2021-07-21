Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Prothena worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $2,182,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Prothena by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,250 shares of company stock worth $7,833,842. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

