Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 120,727 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Ribbon Communications worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after acquiring an additional 310,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 146,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 107,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 304,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.