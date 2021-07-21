Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $242,000. First National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $412.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

