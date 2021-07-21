Barrington Research Comments on The Marcus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Marcus in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE MCS opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

