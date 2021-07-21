BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $30.06 million and approximately $661,016.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.12 or 0.00824870 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

