Beacon (BECN) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $3,258.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022810 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

