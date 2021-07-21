BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $46.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000945 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00113175 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.