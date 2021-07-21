Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after buying an additional 259,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total value of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.30. 6,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,018. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.