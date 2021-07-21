Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $769.35 or 0.02430717 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $55.39 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00235347 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.