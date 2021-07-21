Beer Money (BEER) Achieves Market Cap of $579,810.36

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $579,810.36 and $29,672.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 51.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013298 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00787603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,050,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.