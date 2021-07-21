Beetle Coin Achieves Market Cap of $123,326.77 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $123,326.77 and $3,702.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

