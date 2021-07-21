Beetle Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,702.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $123,326.77 and approximately $3,702.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

