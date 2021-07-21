Bela Price Reaches $0.0003 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 89.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Bela coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bela has traded 90.3% lower against the US dollar. Bela has a total market cap of $15,680.40 and approximately $551.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00364117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,361,691 coins and its circulating supply is 49,215,307 coins. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

