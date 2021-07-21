Bela Trading Down 90.3% This Week (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 89.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Bela has traded 90.3% lower against the US dollar. Bela has a market capitalization of $15,680.40 and $551.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00364117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,361,691 coins and its circulating supply is 49,215,307 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

