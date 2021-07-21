Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,225 ($42.13). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,208 ($41.91), with a volume of 228,904 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Libertas Partners increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,424.56.

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.