Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,225 ($42.13). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,208 ($41.91), with a volume of 228,904 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Libertas Partners increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,424.56.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

