Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,075,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 80,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $5,280,834.60. Insiders sold 1,412,620 shares of company stock valued at $78,841,254 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

